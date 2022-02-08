Recycling service Ridwell expands to Minneapolis
A new subscription service expanding into Minneapolis aims to make it easier to recycle the right way.
Driving the news: Ridwell, a Seattle-based startup that picks up hard-to-recycle items like batteries, plastic mailers and lightbulbs, has officially launched in seven south Minneapolis ZIP codes.
- The Minneapolis service currently has around 500 members, a Ridwell spokesperson confirmed.
Why it matters: Many common household items aren't included in metro curbside recycling programs, and are bad for the environment when sent to landfills.
- While designated drop-off sites for objects like batteries exist, hauling unwanted goods to a site for special items can be a pain.
How it works: Subscribers place eligible items into a provided metal bin outside their door. Ridwell picks the bin up every two weeks and takes the items to the appropriate recycling sites.
- Users can also donate other items like non-perishable food and clothing, which will be sent to local nonprofits like Loaves and Fishes.
- Subscriptions cost between $12-$16 a month.
What's next: New neighborhoods will be added based on consumer demand.
