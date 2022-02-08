Recycling service Ridwell expands to Minneapolis

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

A new subscription service expanding into Minneapolis aims to make it easier to recycle the right way.

Driving the news: Ridwell, a Seattle-based startup that picks up hard-to-recycle items like batteries, plastic mailers and lightbulbs, has officially launched in seven south Minneapolis ZIP codes.

The Minneapolis service currently has around 500 members, a Ridwell spokesperson confirmed.

Why it matters: Many common household items aren't included in metro curbside recycling programs, and are bad for the environment when sent to landfills.

While designated drop-off sites for objects like batteries exist, hauling unwanted goods to a site for special items can be a pain.

How it works: Subscribers place eligible items into a provided metal bin outside their door. Ridwell picks the bin up every two weeks and takes the items to the appropriate recycling sites.

Users can also donate other items like non-perishable food and clothing, which will be sent to local nonprofits like Loaves and Fishes.

Subscriptions cost between $12-$16 a month.

What's next: New neighborhoods will be added based on consumer demand.