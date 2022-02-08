52 mins ago - News

Recycling service Ridwell expands to Minneapolis

Audrey Kennedy
A white box with the word ridwell on it in orange, and an orange branded Ridwell van.
A Ridwell bin and pick-up van. Photo courtesy of Ridwell

A new subscription service expanding into Minneapolis aims to make it easier to recycle the right way.

Driving the news: Ridwell, a Seattle-based startup that picks up hard-to-recycle items like batteries, plastic mailers and lightbulbs, has officially launched in seven south Minneapolis ZIP codes.

  • The Minneapolis service currently has around 500 members, a Ridwell spokesperson confirmed.

Why it matters: Many common household items aren't included in metro curbside recycling programs, and are bad for the environment when sent to landfills.

  • While designated drop-off sites for objects like batteries exist, hauling unwanted goods to a site for special items can be a pain.

How it works: Subscribers place eligible items into a provided metal bin outside their door. Ridwell picks the bin up every two weeks and takes the items to the appropriate recycling sites.

  • Users can also donate other items like non-perishable food and clothing, which will be sent to local nonprofits like Loaves and Fishes.
  • Subscriptions cost between $12-$16 a month.

What's next: New neighborhoods will be added based on consumer demand.

