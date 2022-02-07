Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The divided Minnesota Legislature has reached its first deal.

Driving the news: Gov. Tim Walz on Friday signed legislation that renews an expired measure making it easier for some frontline workers to qualify for workers' compensation if they contract COVID-19 on the job.

The original presumption rule, used by an estimated 22,500 Minnesotans since the pandemic began, had expired at the end of 2021.

Who's impacted: About 183,000 workers, including health care and long-term care workers, first responders, correctional officers and child care providers.

Of note: The original measure has resulted in about $20 million in claims since its enactment, far less than the $500 million estimate, DFL Rep. Dan Wolgamott, one of the bill's authors, said ahead of a floor vote last week.

What's next: Some lawmakers pledged to push for additional legislation to include workers who fell ill last month and wouldn't be covered by the new law, which was not retroactive.