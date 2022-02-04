1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Pizza Shark adds second Minneapolis location in St. Anthony Main

Audrey Kennedy
a photo of a pizza with sliced pear, prosciutto and blue cheese.
Pizza Shark's prosciutto blue cheese pizza with sliced pear. Photo courtesy of Pizza Shark

Wood-fired pizza is coming to the banks of the Mississippi.

What's happening: Steve Hark of Entourage Events Group is opening a second Minneapolis location of his new restaurant Pizza Shark in the former Vic's in St. Anthony Main.

  • The Uptown spot, which previously shared space with chicken tender restaurant CHX, will remain open.

Why it matters: The new location will be the only fast-casual, grab-and-go restaurant on Main Street, a pedestrian-heavy road just steps away from parks and the popular Stone Arch Bridge.

What they'll serve: Unique wood-fired pizzas inspired by global flavors, chicken wings, and an assortment of beer, wine and cocktails.

  • Menu offerings will rotate and vegan and gluten-free options will also be available, Hark told Audrey.

Yes, and: Members of its $20/month BOGO Pizza Shark Club get an additional pepperoni, margherita or cheese pizza with the purchase of one pie.

  • Plus: Free soft-serve ice cream anytime.

What to expect: Counter service, indoor and patio seating, delivery, and a "text when ready" option so customers can walk around while their order is prepared.

  • An opening at 201 SE Main St. is planned for early April.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more