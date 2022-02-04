Pizza Shark adds second Minneapolis location in St. Anthony Main

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Wood-fired pizza is coming to the banks of the Mississippi.

What's happening: Steve Hark of Entourage Events Group is opening a second Minneapolis location of his new restaurant Pizza Shark in the former Vic's in St. Anthony Main.

The Uptown spot, which previously shared space with chicken tender restaurant CHX, will remain open.

Why it matters: The new location will be the only fast-casual, grab-and-go restaurant on Main Street, a pedestrian-heavy road just steps away from parks and the popular Stone Arch Bridge.

What they'll serve: Unique wood-fired pizzas inspired by global flavors, chicken wings, and an assortment of beer, wine and cocktails.

Menu offerings will rotate and vegan and gluten-free options will also be available, Hark told Audrey.

Yes, and: Members of its $20/month BOGO Pizza Shark Club get an additional pepperoni, margherita or cheese pizza with the purchase of one pie.

Plus: Free soft-serve ice cream anytime.

What to expect: Counter service, indoor and patio seating, delivery, and a "text when ready" option so customers can walk around while their order is prepared.