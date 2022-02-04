Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Image credit Data: TeamUSA; Map: Axios Visuals

Minnesota is tied with Colorado for sending the nation's second-biggest delegation of Team USA athletes to Beijing.

By the numbers: Twenty-three Winter Olympians competing for the U.S. list a Minnesota hometown. Even more have ties to the state.

Only California (29) beats us when it comes to home-grown athletes.

Zoom in: Check out where our state's athletes are from using the interactive map below.