Mapped: Minnesota's 2022 Winter Olympians
Minnesota is tied with Colorado for sending the nation's second-biggest delegation of Team USA athletes to Beijing.
By the numbers: Twenty-three Winter Olympians competing for the U.S. list a Minnesota hometown. Even more have ties to the state.
- Only California (29) beats us when it comes to home-grown athletes.
Zoom in: Check out where our state's athletes are from using the interactive map below.
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.