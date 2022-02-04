Minnesota attorney general to review police shooting of Amir Locke

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison will review the death of a man who was shot by Minneapolis police inside a downtown apartment building Wednesday.

Driving the news: The Hennepin County Attorney's Office announced Friday that Ellison has agreed to join the probe into the fatal police shooting of 22-year-old Amir Locke, shortly after Minneapolis released body camera footage in the case.

The big picture: The shooting, which occurred just miles from where George Floyd was murdered by an officer in May 2020, has fueled fresh calls for accountability and transparency from the Minneapolis Police Department.

What's new: Minneapolis released a 55-second clip showing the shooting at two speeds Thursday night, following mounting calls to make the footage public.

"This video raises about as many questions as it answers," Mayor Jacob Frey said at a news conference. "We intend to get answers as quickly as possible."

Context: Police shot and killed Locke, who is Black, while conducting a no-knock search warrant related to a St. Paul murder investigation early Wednesday.

Police initially identified Locke as a "suspect" in a news release, but have since said he was not named on the search warrant. It was unclear Friday what, if any, connection he had to the investigation in St. Paul.

What the video shows: A SWAT team enters the apartment with a key then announces themselves by yelling "police search warrant." Seconds later, they encounter Locke under a blanket on a couch.

As Locke begins to move, a gun can be seen in his hand coming out of the blanket. An officer, identified by the city as Mark Hanneman, fires three shots.

What they're saying: Interim MPD chief Amelia Huffman said the officer saw the gun and had to make a "split-second decision."

Huffman said the gun was pointed at an officer out of the video frame as Locke emerged from the blanket. The footage and a still image appear to show the gun pointing down toward the couch.

Of note: Locke had a license to carry a firearm, attorney Ben Crump, who's representing Locke's family, said in a statement.

The response: The shooting has reignited debate over no-knock warrants, which the city moved to restrict the use of in November 2020.

Crump said the incident "shows a pattern of no-knock warrants having deadly consequences for Black Americans."

Leaders of the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus called the shooting "completely avoidable."

"It's yet another example where a no-knock warrant has resulted in the death of an innocent person," Rob Doar, the group's senior vice president of government affairs, said in a statement.

What's next: Ellison and the Hennepin County Attorney's Office will review the case and decide whether to pursue charges against the officer.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.