Cash pours into Minnesota races for state and federal offices

Millions of dollars in political donations are already flowing to high-stakes campaigns for state and federal officess.

Why it matters: Winning a campaign requires lots of cash, and big fundraising hauls, including the ones reported in year-end filings due this week, can signal a competitive candidate or contest.

Yes, but: Outside political groups that are able to raise and spend unlimited sums can end up having an even bigger influence on a race's outcome.

Reproduced from Minnesota Campaign Finance Board; Chart: Axios Visuals

Case in point: The chart above shows the shift from candidate to independent expenditure committee spending over the last decade of state-level races here in Minnesota.

State of play: We won't know how much the independent groups spend until much closer to the election. But here's a look at some notable nuggets from the recent filings:

DFL Secretary of State Steve Simon's large haul gives him a big advantage over his GOP rivals, though Republicans Kim Crockett and Kelly Jahner-Byrne are starting the year in better fiscal shape than past GOP nominees.

The big picture: Secretary of state races across the country are expected to attract record sums as both parties put a focus on election issues.

A $100,000 personal loan helped GOP attorney general hopeful Dennis Smith end the year on similar footing to DFL incumbent Keith Ellison. Both ended the year with about $240,000 in the bank. Doug Wardlow, the GOP's 2018 nominee, raised nearly $270,000, but had only $25,000 cash on hand.

What to watch: Smith has said he'll run through the primary, regardless of who wins a crowded endorsement battle.

DFL U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, who's running for re-election in what's expected to be one of the state's most competitive districts this November, took in more than double in cash, compared to her GOP rival Tyler Kistner.

The two-term DFL incumbent had nearly $3 million to spend, while Kistner, who also ran in 2018, had $170,000.

As we reported last month, longtime DFL Rep. Betty McCollum's primary challenger Amane Badhasso raised more than $300,000 in the first few months of her campaign.