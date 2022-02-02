Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The road to the World Cup runs through a very chilly St. Paul Wednesday.

What's happening: The U.S. men's national soccer team faces Honduras at Allianz Field at 6:30pm.

Why it matters: The outcome of the match, which comes days after the United States' surprising 2-0 loss to Canada, could determine whether we secure a spot in the 2022 FIFA World Cup later this year.

State of the (outdoor) pitch: Cold. Very cold. With the forecast showing temperatures and wind chill values dipping below zero, tonight's weather might actually meet U.S. soccer's criteria for recommended cancellation due to "extreme conditions."

Yes, but: Players (and fans) should be prepared to brave the elements — officials insist the match will go on.

"As far as I'm concerned, the field is good and it's a green light," U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter said this week.

What they're doing: An underground heating system at Allianz keeps the field warm and free of snow and ice.

Field covers were added to trap the heat "like a blanket," per groundskeeper Mitch Ronning.

Free handwarmers, heated bathrooms and hot drinks at concession stands will be available for freezing fans, the Pioneer Press reports.

What they're saying: "I think our Brew Hall is going to be a huge hit when it comes to (providing warm areas)," Allianz Field general manager Justin Borrell told the paper.

Between the lines: The frigid conditions could give the U.S. an advantage since more of its players are used to playing in cold conditions, Axios Sports' Kendall Baker notes.

Many opposing players in the qualifiers are from equatorial countries.

Flashback: This isn't the first time subzero temps collided with a high-profile professional sports event here in the Twin Cities.

With a low of -10, last month's Winter Classic at Target Field was the coldest outdoor game in NHL history.

last month's Winter Classic at Target Field was the coldest outdoor game in NHL history. The 2018 Super Bowl was also the coldest on record, though at least that one was played indoors.

The bottom line: It's February in Minnesota. What did you expect?