Partisan battles brewing as Minnesota Legislature returns

Buckle up. The Minnesota Legislature is back and the likelihood of partisan battles is high.

What's happening: Lawmakers gavel in Monday for their regularly scheduled four-month policy-making sprint.

Why it matters: Decisions made at the Capitol have a direct impact on all Minnesotans, touching everything from the taxes we pay to the number of beers we can buy from our favorite craft brewers.

State of play: Democrats have a majority in the the House and Republicans in the Senate.

Some priorities, including a bill to fund construction projects across the state, need bipartisan support in both chambers.

The big picture: A high-states election that will determine control of the Capitol and the governor's office is on horizon, coloring debate on most issues.

Adding to the tensions: Two Republican senators, former Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka and Sen. Michelle Benson, are running against DFL Gov. Tim Walz.

The big issue: The budget surplus, which is currently projected to be more than $7.7 billion and expected to grow given recent tax receipts, will be a central focus, even though lawmakers don't have to balance the budget this year.

Republicans want to prioritize tax cuts. Democrats want to use big chunks of the money for deposits on new programs, such as $1.7 billion to get a paid family leave program off the ground.

Plus: Concerns about rising crime — an issue both sides acknowledge is a concern for voters — will drive heated debate over dueling public safety policies.

What's new: As the Senate's new majority leader, Republican Jeremy Miller will represent his caucus at the negotiating table with Gov. Walz and Speaker Melissa Hortman (DFL-Brooklyn Park).

It's to be seen how the change shifts dynamics, but Miller has had good relationships with both Democrats in the past.

What to expect: Lots of bickering and news conferences touting bills on topics that will fire up each side's base — and tee up election attacks this fall — but have no chance of passing the other chamber.

Eventual deals on most big issues will likely drag out until the very end of the regular session in May — or spill into over-time work.

Yes, but: There might be some early wins. Both Hortman and Miller see potential for swift action to help relieve staffing pressures at hospitals and long-term care facilities.