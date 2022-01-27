Restaurant roundup: 5 Twin Cities spots opening in February

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

A number of restaurants are opening in the Twin Cities next month. These are the five we'll be watching:

Noa: The former Mission American Kitchen in IDS Center is now Noa, a California-inspired eatery serving burgers, street tacos, maki and more.

It opened for lunch Jan. 18, but will expand to dinner service in February.

Tono Pizzeria and Cheesesteaks: The duo behind Frank and Andrea in Dinkytown is expanding Tono into a fourth location in Woodbury.

Opening February 14.

Ties Lounge & Rooftop: The four-story building on Nicollet Mall will feature Italian food from Joey Meatballs on the main floor, with plans for a mezzanine lounge and rooftop patio.

Opening mid-February.

Asa's Bakery: The Twin Cities stand serving bagels and bialys — a round, chewy roll with an indentation filled with cooked onions — is moving into the former Sassy Spoon in south Minneapolis.

Opening mid-February.

Mochi Dough and Bober Tea: The Singapore-based franchises will bring Instagrammable Japanese-inspired donuts and boba milk tea to a single Dinkytown location.