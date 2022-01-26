France 44 plans expansion with patio for private events

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Southwest Minneapolis' France 44 is planning a big expansion, including a patio deck for private and pop-up events.

What's happening: The Minneapolis Planning Commission approved requests related to the popular liquor and gourmet cheese shop's renovation plans at a meeting Monday night.

Details: The proposed expansion, first reported by Southwest Voices, would include a "lounge area, classroom with demonstration kitchen, restroom, as well as an outdoor herb garden and outdoor deck," according to documents submitted to the city.

The addition would add a total 8,807 square feet to the Linden Hills shop, with space for both customer-facing and behind-the-scenes operations.

What they're saying: "This new space will be geared towards ticketed events: corporate team-building classes, private rentals, pop-up wine bars," France 44 owner Rick Anderson told Axios.