France 44 plans expansion with patio for private events
Southwest Minneapolis' France 44 is planning a big expansion, including a patio deck for private and pop-up events.
What's happening: The Minneapolis Planning Commission approved requests related to the popular liquor and gourmet cheese shop's renovation plans at a meeting Monday night.
Details: The proposed expansion, first reported by Southwest Voices, would include a "lounge area, classroom with demonstration kitchen, restroom, as well as an outdoor herb garden and outdoor deck," according to documents submitted to the city.
- The addition would add a total 8,807 square feet to the Linden Hills shop, with space for both customer-facing and behind-the-scenes operations.
What they're saying: "This new space will be geared towards ticketed events: corporate team-building classes, private rentals, pop-up wine bars," France 44 owner Rick Anderson told Axios.
- The shop will also offer WSET Level 3 certification, an advanced qualification for wine professionals and enthusiasts.
