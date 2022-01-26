1 hour ago - Food and Drink

France 44 plans expansion with patio for private events

Torey Van Oot
france 44 patio addition rendering
Rendering via Minneapolis Planning Commission

Southwest Minneapolis' France 44 is planning a big expansion, including a patio deck for private and pop-up events.

What's happening: The Minneapolis Planning Commission approved requests related to the popular liquor and gourmet cheese shop's renovation plans at a meeting Monday night.

Details: The proposed expansion, first reported by Southwest Voices, would include a "lounge area, classroom with demonstration kitchen, restroom, as well as an outdoor herb garden and outdoor deck," according to documents submitted to the city.

  • The addition would add a total 8,807 square feet to the Linden Hills shop, with space for both customer-facing and behind-the-scenes operations.

What they're saying: "This new space will be geared towards ticketed events: corporate team-building classes, private rentals, pop-up wine bars," France 44 owner Rick Anderson told Axios.

  • The shop will also offer WSET Level 3 certification, an advanced qualification for wine professionals and enthusiasts. 
