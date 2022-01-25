New bakery Mother Dough opens in downtown Minneapolis

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Mother Dough, a new bakery by father-son restaurateur duo David and Eli Fhima, opened Tuesday in the former Peace Coffee spot in downtown Minneapolis.

What's on the menu: Freshly made pastries, coffee from Folly Coffee Roasters, beer and wine, and "petite bites" like cheese platters and soup.

Prices range from $3.50-$5 for pastries, and $8-$19 for plates.

Thought bubble: Tasty.

I ordered croissants and harira, a savory, spicy Moroccan soup. I'd go again just for the soup's accompanying baguette.

Visit: Mother Dough is open Tuesday-Thursday from 7am-2pm. Located on the ground floor of Capella Tower at 225 S 6th St., Minneapolis.

A second location on the third floor of Capella Tower is set to open in March.

More pictures on our Instagram.