2 hours ago - News

Mapped: Minnesota cities with mask mandates

Torey Van Oot
Data: City announcements, Axios research; Map: Thomas Oide/Axios

At least eight Minnesota cities are now mandating masks in most indoor spaces.

Flashback: Two weeks ago, Minneapolis and St. Paul stood alone when it came to temporarily renewing indoor masking requirements.

What's new: Several more cities have followed suit in the last week, including St. Louis Park last Tuesday.

  • Two other suburbs, including Brooklyn Park and Columbia Heights, recently opted to forgo a mandate.

The bottom line: Most cities haven't acted and widespread masking requirements still appear unlikely, especially outside the metro or liberal urban centers in Greater Minnesota.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more