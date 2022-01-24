Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: City announcements, Axios research; Map: Thomas Oide/Axios

At least eight Minnesota cities are now mandating masks in most indoor spaces.

Flashback: Two weeks ago, Minneapolis and St. Paul stood alone when it came to temporarily renewing indoor masking requirements.

What's new: Several more cities have followed suit in the last week, including St. Louis Park last Tuesday.

Two other suburbs, including Brooklyn Park and Columbia Heights, recently opted to forgo a mandate.

The bottom line: Most cities haven't acted and widespread masking requirements still appear unlikely, especially outside the metro or liberal urban centers in Greater Minnesota.