Winnebago unveils electric RV
Eden Prairie-based Winnebago Industries unveiled an electric RV this week at the Florida RV Super Show.
How it works: The e-RV uses a Ford Transit base vehicle but replaces the gas motor with an electric one and an 86.0-kWh battery pack, according to Car & Driver.
- The battery also powers the vehicle's interior appliances.
Yes, but: The vehicle has a range of 125 miles, which could make longer road trips difficult.
- Winnebago said the vehicle has flexible charging capabilities for at-home, campsites and at high-current charging stations, the latter of which can power the batteries in 45 minutes.
- The e-RV remains in development and the company said evolving battery technology could improve the mileage range.
Of note: No release date or pricing has been announced.
