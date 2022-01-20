YouTube star works with students to create winter-friendly wheelchair

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Minnesota YouTuber Shane Burcaw is partnering with a group of St. Thomas engineering students and a local nonprofit to create a winter-friendly wheelchair that won't slip on ice or snow.

Why it matters: While wheelchairs are a year-round necessity for many, the mechanics or technology to prevent them from spinning and flipping over is lacking.

Chairs for outdoor use exist, but they're often bulky, expensive and, according to Burcaw, not good for everyday life.

Background: Burcaw, who was born with spinal muscular atrophy, has used an electric wheelchair since he was 2 years old. He came up with the idea after a serious crash in snow last winter.

His chair spun out of control and he flipped off a ramp head-first, with the 400-pound wheelchair landing on top of him.

What he's saying: "There's no snow tires for wheelchairs," Burcaw told Axios. "Until now, the solution is to not go out — but I'm an active person and don't want to be limited by the weather."

How it works: Senior St. Thomas engineering students Tuan Truong, Thatch Nguyen, Kyle Stewart, Cristian Perez and Jason Franzman are creating a mechanism for the chair, similar to a vehicle's anti-roll bar, that will prevent flipping forward.

Anti-slip technology will also be added into the wheelchair itself.

Between the lines: The students will retain intellectual property rights, said Jason Bright, founder of Unique Innovations 4 Unique Challenges, which is spearheading and funding the project.

U4UC will maintain usage rights so other students can potentially continue the group's work.

What's next: After five months of steady work, a prototype is expected to be completed within a month.