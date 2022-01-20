Patrol files show Sheriff Hutchinson was driving 120 mph in DWI crash

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson's DWI crash was even more dangerous than initially known by the public, Minnesota State Patrol investigative files released on Thursday show.

Flashback: Hutchinson pleaded guilty last month to misdemeanor DWI after crashing his SUV in Douglas County on Dec. 8, 2021.

He was sentenced to two years probation.

State of play: Hutchinson was traveling about 120 mph and was not wearing a seat belt when he crashed near Alexandria, according to the files. Photos from the scene show a bottle of bourbon in the vehicle.

The report also shows that Hutchinson, who had a 0.13 blood alcohol concentration, did not submit a urine sample until nearly three hours after the crash.

What they're saying: "Mr. Hutchinson's decision to drive impaired, at speeds in excess of 120 miles per hour while not wearing a seat belt are the exact opposite of what we know helps to keep people safe on our roads," Minnesota State Patrol Col. Matt Langer said in a statement.

What to watch: A growing number of officials, including Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday, have said they think Hutchinson should resign.