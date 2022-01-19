Office pain extends to Twin Cities suburbs

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

A move from companies toward more remote and hybrid work isn't just dealing a blow to the downtowns, it's also hitting the suburbs.

Driving the news: Last week, Thomson Reuters announced it's exploring options for its massive Eagan campus because it no longer needs all 1.3 million square feet of office space as it moves to a hybrid work model.

Why it matters: Suburbs depend on office buildings to bolster their tax base and nearby restaurants and retailers draw business from office workers.

Zoom in: The south metro is struggling the most, according to a third quarter Cushman & Wakefield market report.

The area's vacancy rate has risen to 28.3%, which is above the broader Twin Cities metro average of 23.3% and also above Minneapolis and St. Paul's rates of 26.9% and 24.5%, respectively.

Prime Therapeutics shed its Bloomington space — 180,000 square feet — when it adopted a hybrid model in a new, consolidated Eagan building.

Bloomington's Southgate Business Plaza has apparently closed and its owners have emptied the aging office building of tenants, per the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal.

What they're saying: "Every office market — whether it's the suburbs, downtown Minneapolis or Detroit — all of them have shrunk and taken a step in," said John McCarthy, a local broker and senior vice president at Colliers International.

Yes, but: Not all suburban office properties are struggling.

The west metro, for example, has an 18% vacancy rate and a new building at St. Louis Park's West End by Ryan Cos. and The Excelsior Group quickly filled up during the pandemic.

The intrigue: The trend could change the look of suburban communities.