Is the Twin Cities metro past its COVID peak? Poop data says so
If our poop could talk, it would tell us that the Omicron wave has crested in the Twin Cities and is falling fast.
Driving the news: The Metropolitan Council has begun publishing COVID concentration levels from its Twin Cities wastewater treatment plant in St. Paul.
Why it matters: New data released Tuesday shows that COVID may have peaked in the metro about two weeks ago.
Yes, but: The sewage data is just for the Twin Cities.
- The Mayo Clinic's COVID model predicts the state will peak Jan. 26 before a rapid decline, according to the Star Tribune.
