Is the Twin Cities metro past its COVID peak? Poop data says so

Data: Metropolitan Council; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

If our poop could talk, it would tell us that the Omicron wave has crested in the Twin Cities and is falling fast.

Driving the news: The Metropolitan Council has begun publishing COVID concentration levels from its Twin Cities wastewater treatment plant in St. Paul.

Why it matters: New data released Tuesday shows that COVID may have peaked in the metro about two weeks ago.

Yes, but: The sewage data is just for the Twin Cities.