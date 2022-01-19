1 hour ago - COVID

Is the Twin Cities metro past its COVID peak? Poop data says so

Nick Halter
Data: Metropolitan Council; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

If our poop could talk, it would tell us that the Omicron wave has crested in the Twin Cities and is falling fast.

Driving the news: The Metropolitan Council has begun publishing COVID concentration levels from its Twin Cities wastewater treatment plant in St. Paul.

Why it matters: New data released Tuesday shows that COVID may have peaked in the metro about two weeks ago.

Yes, but: The sewage data is just for the Twin Cities.

  • The Mayo Clinic's COVID model predicts the state will peak Jan. 26 before a rapid decline, according to the Star Tribune.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more