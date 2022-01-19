Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Reproduced from a KHN analysis of CDC and NCHS data: Chart: Axios Visuals

About one in four Minnesota children ages 5 to 11 are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with rates varying significantly across the state.

The big picture: State data largely reflects a national trend of rural regions trailing more populated areas when it comes to shots for kids, according to a Kaiser Health News analysis.

Exceptions include several counties in Northern Minnesota, which have also posted high vaccination numbers for adults.

Why it matters: Months after the shots were approved for the cohort, rates continue to lag those for teens and adults.

By the numbers: In Minnesota, 27% of kids 5-11 have both doses. That's much higher than the national average of 18%.