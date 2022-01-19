1 hour ago - News

Mapped: COVID-19 vaccines for Minnesota kids 5-11

Torey Van Oot
Reproduced from a KHN analysis of CDC and NCHS data: Chart: Axios Visuals

About one in four Minnesota children ages 5 to 11 are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with rates varying significantly across the state.

The big picture: State data largely reflects a national trend of rural regions trailing more populated areas when it comes to shots for kids, according to a Kaiser Health News analysis.

  • Exceptions include several counties in Northern Minnesota, which have also posted high vaccination numbers for adults.

Why it matters: Months after the shots were approved for the cohort, rates continue to lag those for teens and adults.

By the numbers: In Minnesota, 27% of kids 5-11 have both doses. That's much higher than the national average of 18%.

  • Cook and Olmsted counties lead the state for fully vaccinated youngsters. In both areas, more than four in 10 kids have two shots.
  • Clearwater (4.4%) and Roseau (5.8%) counties were among the lowest.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more