16 mins ago - Business

Plan to redevelop St. Paul's Hillcrest Golf Course takes shape

Nick Halter
An aerial photo of the former Hillcrest golf course on St. Paul's East Side.
The former Hillcrest Golf Course on St. Paul's East Side. Image via city of St. Paul

St. Paul officials will soon take up a master plan that would turn the former Hillcrest Golf Course into an industrial area, neighborhood and city park.

Driving the news: The St. Paul Planning Commission will hear staff present the plan for the 112-acre site on Friday and then begin a public hearing process.

Why it matters: If approved, the project would bring:

  • 1,000 housing units on the north side, with the highest density at the McKnight and Larpenteur intersection.
  • 54 acres of light industrial land that would be home to 1,000 jobs.
  • A five-acre public park.

What they're saying: The master plan comes after months of public meetings and several rounds of input from neighbors.

  • "We got to a place of consensus. Everyone compromised a bit here and there," said Monte Hillman, senior vice president of real estate development at the St. Paul Port Authority, which owns the site.

What's ahead: City approvals could come as soon as April, which would allow for site work to begin in August. Buildings could start going up in late 2023, Hillman said.

  • After a $47 million investment in site work and infrastructure, the Port Authority expects the project to generate about $250 million in private investment.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more