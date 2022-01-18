Plan to redevelop St. Paul's Hillcrest Golf Course takes shape
St. Paul officials will soon take up a master plan that would turn the former Hillcrest Golf Course into an industrial area, neighborhood and city park.
Driving the news: The St. Paul Planning Commission will hear staff present the plan for the 112-acre site on Friday and then begin a public hearing process.
Why it matters: If approved, the project would bring:
- 1,000 housing units on the north side, with the highest density at the McKnight and Larpenteur intersection.
- 54 acres of light industrial land that would be home to 1,000 jobs.
- A five-acre public park.
What they're saying: The master plan comes after months of public meetings and several rounds of input from neighbors.
- "We got to a place of consensus. Everyone compromised a bit here and there," said Monte Hillman, senior vice president of real estate development at the St. Paul Port Authority, which owns the site.
What's ahead: City approvals could come as soon as April, which would allow for site work to begin in August. Buildings could start going up in late 2023, Hillman said.
- After a $47 million investment in site work and infrastructure, the Port Authority expects the project to generate about $250 million in private investment.
