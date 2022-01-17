Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Tickets for the 2022 Minnesota State Fair will increase $1.

What's new: Fairgoers ages 13 to 64 will pay $17 at the gate, while seniors and kids ages 5 to 12 will pay $15, per a weekend vote by the board that manages the fair. Kids under 5 still enter for free.

Daily hours, meanwhile, will be slightly reduced. The fairgrounds will be open 7am to 11pm instead of 6am to midnight until the final day, when it closes at 9pm.

The big picture: The fair recorded an operating loss of $1.3 million for 2021, as the pandemic and labor shortages led to vendor troubles and plummeting attendance.

For context, the fair lost $16.5 million in 2020, when it was fully canceled.

What they're saying: Jerry Hammer, the fair's general manager, cited "myriad hurdles" faced by planners last year, including supply chain back-ups and security concerns.

"Uncertainty about whether there would even be a fair in '21 lingered into May, creating a significantly compressed time frame in which to produce what is normally one of the largest and best-attended events in the world," Hammer said in a statement.

Be smart: You can lock in discounted tickets for $13 through Jan. 31.

Save the dates: The fair is set to run Aug. 25 through Sept. 5.