Questions about Twin Cities indoor dining vaccine mandates, answered

Vaccine-or-test mandates for indoor dining go into effect in Minneapolis and St. Paul on Wednesday, Jan. 19. Here are answers to some common questions on the orders:

Q: Are all restaurants covered by the requirement?

A: No, St. Paul's order only covers establishments licensed by the city. That means coffee shops, fast food chains and other places that do not serve alcohol are exempt, according to the Pioneer Press.

Q: Does "fully vaccinated" means having a booster shot?

A: No. The orders state that fully vaccinated means two weeks after completing a full series, but booster shots aren't required.

Q: Do the orders apply to banquets at hotels and weddings?

A: Yes, this applies to them. Steve Hark, who owns several event centers in Minneapolis, told Nick that corporate clients are postponing events because the mandate is too difficult for them to enforce.

But Hark said couples are sticking with their wedding plans. "A lot of the couples were already asking their guests to be vaccinated to attend or take the COVID test."

Q: WCCO Radio's Chad Hartman asked Mayor Jacob Frey why Minneapolis is requiring testing for kids age 2 to 5.

A: Frey said he'll remove that requirement.