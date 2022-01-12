Screen Time: T-Rex Cookies owner Tina Rexing talks TikTok

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

T-Rex Cookies owner Tina Rexing wants you to know that #SizeMatters.

State of play: Rexing sells her half-pound and five-pound cookies at retailers throughout the Midwest, including her two storefronts in the Twin Cities metro, and she's developed a major social media following.

Her TikToks documenting the process of mixing new flavors have racked up tens of millions of views in just a few months.

The latest: Rexing's most recent cookie flavor is inspired by the movie "Encanto."

It mixes ingredients representing key elements of the Disney animated film, including magical doors (Pop-Tarts), Isabella's flower petals (Fruity Pebbles), Antonio's animals (animal crackers) and The Candle (Twinkies).

What she's saying: "We've made over 200 flavors in the last seven years. Most are successful — but the mac and cheese cookie didn't turn out well. Dill Pickle worked surprisingly well at the Bloody Mary Festival," Rexing said.

The baker, "Cookie Jar Confessionals" podcaster and "Shark Tank" alum spoke to Axios about her media habits as part of our Screen Time series.

📱 Device of choice: iPhone 13 Pro.

👇 First tap of the day: Email for business, then TikTok for mindless scrolling.

🎧 Podcast queue: Other than my own, my favorite is '"The Moth" (My brother recently won the StorySLAM!), and 'Up First' to catch up on the news.

📺 Streaming: "Yellowstone" and "Ted Lasso."

📚 Reading: "Shoe Dog: A Memoir by the Creator of Nike" by Phil Knight.

✈️ Favorite TikToks: Anything travel-related, like flight attendant stories. Steveioe is a retired ER tech and makes videos about the crazy stuff he's seen. And a lot of cooking videos — it's how I learned to properly make steaks.

🍔 Favorite local foodie: Kim Ly Curry and JD Hovland. They're both friends of mine, and sometimes I can come along to eat the food!