Tracker: Minnesota Legislature's retirement count grows
An expected wave of state legislative retirements is starting to swell ahead of the 2022 election.
What's happening: Thirteen state legislators have already announced that they won't seek re-election in November, per a tally kept by the Legislative Reference Library.
- Rep. Paul Marquart, a Dillworth Democrat who chairs an influential tax committee, became the latest addition to the retirement list Wednesday. He had faced tough races in an increasingly red district in recent elections.
- Tim Miller, a legislator from Prinsburg who is a member of the New House Republican Caucus, also announced this week his plans to move on from the Legislature.
Plus: Five more legislators, including former Senate leader Paul Gazelka and House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler, are seeking other offices.
Why it matters: Retirements create open races that could reshape the Legislature with new voices.
Driving the departures: The decennial redrawing of political maps, now underway, traditionally leads to retirements in large numbers.
- In 2012, after the last redistricting process, 48 of 201 state legislators declined to run again.
Between the lines: In addition to retirements, some longtime legislators are already facing primary challenges.
- Sen. Sandy Pappas (DFL-St. Paul), for example, has attracted three potential Democratic rivals.
What to watch: Maps that put incumbents in the same district could lead to even more exits.
Editor's note: This post and chart is being updated as more retirements are announced.
