Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: Minnesota Legislative Reference Library; Note: Senators were not up for re-election in 2014 or 2018; Five legislators intending to run for other offices excluded in 2022 for now; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

An expected wave of state legislative retirements is starting to swell ahead of the 2022 election.

What's happening: Thirteen state legislators have already announced that they won't seek re-election in November, per a tally kept by the Legislative Reference Library.

Rep. Paul Marquart, a Dillworth Democrat who chairs an influential tax committee, became the latest addition to the retirement list Wednesday. He had faced tough races in an increasingly red district in recent elections.

a Dillworth Democrat who chairs an influential tax committee, became the latest addition to the retirement list Wednesday. He had faced tough races in an increasingly red district in recent elections. Tim Miller, a legislator from Prinsburg who is a member of the New House Republican Caucus, also announced this week his plans to move on from the Legislature.

Plus: Five more legislators, including former Senate leader Paul Gazelka and House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler, are seeking other offices.

Why it matters: Retirements create open races that could reshape the Legislature with new voices.

Driving the departures: The decennial redrawing of political maps, now underway, traditionally leads to retirements in large numbers.

In 2012, after the last redistricting process, 48 of 201 state legislators declined to run again.

Between the lines: In addition to retirements, some longtime legislators are already facing primary challenges.

Sen. Sandy Pappas (DFL-St. Paul), for example, has attracted three potential Democratic rivals.

What to watch: Maps that put incumbents in the same district could lead to even more exits.

Editor's note: This post and chart is being updated as more retirements are announced.