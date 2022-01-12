39 mins ago - News

Minneapolis and St. Paul to require vaccine or test for indoor dining

Minneapolis and St. Paul will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for indoor dining amid a surge in Omicron cases.

  • The policies, announced by both mayors Wednesday, will take effect next week.

The big picture: A growing number of major cities, including Boston, Chicago and New York, have instituted similar requirements.

What they're saying: "This is a critical next step to avoid closures. We want to stay open, and we need to stay safer," Mayor Jacob Frey said at a news conference.

State of play: A small number of local restaurants and venues already require proof of vaccination or a negative test.

  • Some restaurant owners, meanwhile, have previously expressed concerns about asking staff to enforce such measures.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

