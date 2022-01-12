Mapped: Minimum wage increases in Minnesota
Employers must pay workers in Minneapolis at least $12.50 an hour as of this month, and those with more than 100 employees are required to pay a minimum of $14.25 an hour.
- The increases, part of a plan to raise wages to $15 an hour, bring the annual pay for 40 hours a week to $25,000 and $28,000 respectively.
The big picture: Minnesota's minimum wage rose this year, too. It's now $10.33 an hour for workers at large employers with annual gross revenues of $500,000+ — and $8.42 for everyone else.
- St. Paul, meanwhile, has a tiered minimum wage that will increase to between $10.75 and $15 an hour in July, depending on the size of the employer.
The bottom line: Twenty-five states are hiking the minimum wage this year.
