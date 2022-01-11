Who could replace Mike Zimmer as Vikings head coach?

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The Vikings need to hire a new general manager and head coach to replace Rick Spielman and Mike Zimmer, who were fired Monday.

First the team will hire a GM, who will then pick a coach. They're competing with five other teams who have fired their coaches so far.

Here are some of the hot candidates:

Byron Leftwich, Tampa Bay's offensive coordinator.

Doug Pederson, the former Philadelphia Eagles head coach.

Brian Flores, the just-fired Miami Dolphins head coach.

Josh McDaniels, offensive coordinator the New England Patriots.

Eric Bieniemy, Kansas City's offensive coordinator and former Vikings running backs coach.

Thought bubble: I would make my first two calls to Leftwich and Flores.