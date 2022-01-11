1 hour ago - Sports

Who could replace Mike Zimmer as Vikings head coach?

Nick Halter
Byron Leftwich wears a headset during a game.
Byron Leftwich is a hot head coaching candidate. Photo: AP Photo/Don Montague

The Vikings need to hire a new general manager and head coach to replace Rick Spielman and Mike Zimmer, who were fired Monday.

  • First the team will hire a GM, who will then pick a coach. They're competing with five other teams who have fired their coaches so far.

Here are some of the hot candidates:

  • Byron Leftwich, Tampa Bay's offensive coordinator.
  • Doug Pederson, the former Philadelphia Eagles head coach.
  • Brian Flores, the just-fired Miami Dolphins head coach.
  • Josh McDaniels, offensive coordinator the New England Patriots.
  • Eric Bieniemy, Kansas City's offensive coordinator and former Vikings running backs coach.

Thought bubble: I would make my first two calls to Leftwich and Flores.

  • If they say no, I would call Pederson, who smoked the Vikings in the 2017 NFC Championship en route to a Super Bowl title.
