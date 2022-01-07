Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Minnesotans looking to eliminate or cut back on booze in the new year have more options than ever.

Why it matters: Reducing alcohol consumption is good for your health.

The growing availability and popularity of tasty, booze-free beverages can make temperance, even if temporary, more enjoyable and normalized.

The big picture: Creative mocktails and nonalcoholic craft beer are gaining real estate on menus and shelves across the metro as more consumers embrace "Dry January" or cut back more broadly.

"There is more of a demand for low-alcohol or nonalcohol than there ever has been," Tony Chesak, executive director of the Minnesota Licensed Beverage Association, told Axios.

By the numbers: The nonalcoholic beverage industry is booming nationwide. Sales increased 33% to $331 million in 2021, per Nielsen data cited by Insider.

Analysts expect the sector to continue to grow.

Driving the trend: An explosion of more, and often more flavorful, options is quenching consumers' thirst, industry leaders say.

"Alcohol or no alcohol, it just tastes refreshing. It tastes good," Chesak, whose group represents bars, restaurants and package stores, said of the new drinks.

Zoom in: The trend is playing out here with new offerings crafted by some of the Twin Cities' most well-known chefs, brewers and distillers.

A group of boldface names in the beverage industry, including Norseman Distillery and the general manager of the now-shuttered Marvel Bar, is collaborating on a new Food Building pop-up serving local non-alcoholic cocktails and beers.

Between the lines: Selling higher-end zero alcohol-by-volume options can also be good for business.

Minneapolis-based Hairless Dog Brewing Co. sold more of its 0% ABV "beer" in the fourth quarter of 2021 than the three previous quarters combined, co-founder Paul Pirner said.

Blue Plate Restaurant Co., meanwhile, saw the share of sales from nonalcoholic beverages double from 1% to 2% after introducing a new mocktail menu across its seven restaurants last month.

What to watch: Industry insiders expect the presence — and ambitions — of nonalcoholic options to continue to flow, with an emphasis on more experimental mocktails and small-batch brews.

Pirner hopes to eventually open a taproom. Freehouse Restaurant, meanwhile, is in talks to brew its own nonalcoholic beer.

The bottom line: For bars and brands, New Year's resolutions and resets create opportunities to reach new customers and grow market share.