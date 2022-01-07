Tracker: Minnesota Legislature's retirement count grows
An expected wave of state legislative retirements is starting to swell ahead of the 2022 election.
What's happening: Eleven state legislators have already announced that they won't seek re-election in November, per a tally kept by the Legislative Reference Library.
- DFL state Reps. Jim Davnie of Minneapolis and Todd Lippert of Northfield and GOP Rep. Rod Hamilton of Mountain Lake became the most recent additions to the retirements list this week.
- Five more legislators, including former Senate leader Paul Gazelka and House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler, are seeking other offices.
Why it matters: Retirements create open races that could reshape the Legislature with new voices.
Driving the departures: The decennial redrawing of political maps, now underway, traditionally leads to retirements in large numbers.
- In 2012, after the last redistricting process, 48 of 201 state legislators declined to run again.
Between the lines: In addition to retirements, some longtime legislators are already facing primary challenges.
- Sen. Sandy Pappas (DFL-St. Paul), for example, has attracted three potential Democratic rivals.
What to watch: Maps that put incumbents in the same district could lead to even more exits.
Editor's note: This post and chart will be updated as more retirements are announced.
