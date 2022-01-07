What's on tap this weekend: A St. Paul dog show, ice castles and more

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Many events have been canceled this weekend, but there are still a handful of things to do around the Twin Cities.

Be smart: Make sure to check for any day-of changes.

🎨 Get the tattoo of your dreams at the Minneapolis Tattoo Arts Convention this weekend, where hard-to-book artists from across the country gather in one place for walk-ins, sessions and contests. $20-$40 entry.

🦮 Watch over 1,500 pups do their best at the Land O' Lakes Kennel Dog Show this weekend in St. Paul. There's even a Puppy Party for dogs ages 4-6 months. $5-$10.

Bonus: The building is also a free COVID testing site.

🧊🏰 Endure the cold in a giant castle created by "professional ice artists" at the Ice Castles in New Brighton, starting today. $11-$22.

⛸ It's ice skating season! Bryant Square Park will be filled with hundreds of lamps for a Luminary Skating Party Saturday night. Free. Skates are also available.