Redevelopment plan calls for the end of Maple Grove AMC theater
Maple Grove's AMC Arbor Lakes 16 theater would be redeveloped into a flooring store under plans submitted to the city.
Driving the news: Minneapolis developer Launch Properties is applying to convert the building into a Floor & Decor store.
- The Atlanta-based company, which sells tile, vinyl, wood and stone, has 153 warehouse-style stores in the country, but said in its application that this would be its first — and a flagship — in Minnesota.
The other side: The Maple Grove theater is still open, but the plans indicate the end is near. While AMC could not be reached for comment, an executive said during a November earnings call that the mega cinema company has been closing underperforming theaters over the past year.
- For Maple Grove, it would mean the city would lose both of its theaters in a span of about 10 years, as the Mann theater was converted to a WhirlyBall back in 2012.
Yes, but: The redevelopment could also bring a sit-down restaurant and deli in new buildings in the movie theater parking lot, said Joe Hogeboom, director of community and economic development for Maple Grove.
What's ahead: Maple Grove's Planning Commission will hold a hearing on the plans at its Jan. 31 meeting.
