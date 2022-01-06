Redevelopment plan calls for the end of Maple Grove AMC theater

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Maple Grove's AMC Arbor Lakes 16 theater would be redeveloped into a flooring store under plans submitted to the city.

Driving the news: Minneapolis developer Launch Properties is applying to convert the building into a Floor & Decor store.

The Atlanta-based company, which sells tile, vinyl, wood and stone, has 153 warehouse-style stores in the country, but said in its application that this would be its first — and a flagship — in Minnesota.

The other side: The Maple Grove theater is still open, but the plans indicate the end is near. While AMC could not be reached for comment, an executive said during a November earnings call that the mega cinema company has been closing underperforming theaters over the past year.

For Maple Grove, it would mean the city would lose both of its theaters in a span of about 10 years, as the Mann theater was converted to a WhirlyBall back in 2012.

Yes, but: The redevelopment could also bring a sit-down restaurant and deli in new buildings in the movie theater parking lot, said Joe Hogeboom, director of community and economic development for Maple Grove.

What's ahead: Maple Grove's Planning Commission will hold a hearing on the plans at its Jan. 31 meeting.