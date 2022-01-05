Nordic sauna experience hits North Loop restaurant
A Nordic sauna is coming to Minneapolis' North Loop.
What's happening: The Freehouse partnered with Duluth's Cedar & Stone to install a wood-fired Finnish sauna on its patio.
- Instead of jumping in a cold lake after warming up, brave souls can replicate the traditional sauna experience by popping into a second structure made of frozen blocks crafted by a local high-end ice company.
Details: Tickets for the sessions, which include 75 minutes between the two structures guided by a "sauna concierge," a charcuterie board and "sauna-inspired" cocktail or mocktail, cost $149 a piece.
- Robes are provided and yes, a bathing suit is required.
What they're saying: Blue Plate Restaurant Company's Stephanie Shimp told Axios she hopes the partnership promotes wellness and make the most of the cold winter weeks ahead.
- "You kind of have to embrace it, or else you're going to be miserable," she said.
Of note: The experience is private, so you won't be partnered with people outside your party of up to four.
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.