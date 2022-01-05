Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

A Nordic sauna is coming to Minneapolis' North Loop.

What's happening: The Freehouse partnered with Duluth's Cedar & Stone to install a wood-fired Finnish sauna on its patio.

Instead of jumping in a cold lake after warming up, brave souls can replicate the traditional sauna experience by popping into a second structure made of frozen blocks crafted by a local high-end ice company.

Details: Tickets for the sessions, which include 75 minutes between the two structures guided by a "sauna concierge," a charcuterie board and "sauna-inspired" cocktail or mocktail, cost $149 a piece.

Robes are provided and yes, a bathing suit is required.

What they're saying: Blue Plate Restaurant Company's Stephanie Shimp told Axios she hopes the partnership promotes wellness and make the most of the cold winter weeks ahead.

"You kind of have to embrace it, or else you're going to be miserable," she said.

Of note: The experience is private, so you won't be partnered with people outside your party of up to four.