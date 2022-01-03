Minnesota kicks off 2022 with more COVID frustration

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Omicron dashed our dreams of a 2022 free of COVID disruption.

Driving the news: The rapidly spreading variant has prompted temporary restaurant closures, concert and flight cancelations and delays to return-to-office plans.

The big picture: While it appears Omicron causes less severe illness for many, a winter surge in infections threatens to overwhelm our already stressed health care system.

Plus: Weeks or months more of business closures and empty office desks could hinder the economic rebound, especially in downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul.

What they're saying: "Over the next three to four weeks we are going to see the number of cases in this country rise so dramatically that we're going to have a hard time keeping everyday life operating," University of Minnesota infectious disease expert Michael Osterholm said on MSNBC last week.

Yes, but: With 67% of Minnesotans over age 5 fully vaccinated, and 50% of those 18 and older boosted, we are in a much better place than we were at the pandemic's onset.

Testing and better treatments have given us tools to reduce spread and serious illness.

And experts are hopeful that once the Omicron wave ends, life will finally be able to more closely resemble normal, as Axios' Caitlin Owens writes.

What to watch: A spike in cases as people return to school and work post-New Year could cause a difficult few weeks.

The bottom line: We had all hoped for a return to "normalcy" by now.