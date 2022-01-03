8 Twin Cities restaurant openings to watch in 2022

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Despite repeated hits to the industry, the Twin Cities restaurant scene is expected to expand with exciting new eateries in 2022.

The big picture: After a number of closures in 2020, the last year had plenty of exciting restaurant openings drawing national attention — and there's more to look forward to.

Here are some upcoming openings to watch for this year.

Unnamed Fhima project: A speakeasy, restaurant and event center inspired by the Moulin Rouge in France will open in North Loop's Ribnick building, owned and operated by chef David Fhima and family. Expected this fall.

Vinai: Following COVID-related delays and successful pop-up kitchens across the Twin Cities, Yia Vang's full-service Hmong cuisine restaurant will finally open in Northeast Minneapolis. Expected this year.

The Apostle Supper Club and False Eye Doll tiki bar: Purpose Driven Restaurants' biggest project yet was planned for 2021, but delayed due to supply chain issues, owner Brian Ingram told the Pioneer Press. Expected this spring.

Dayton's Market: The food hall craze will expand to the basement of one of downtown Minneapolis' most prominent buildings, led by chef Andrew Zimmern. An opening date and list of vendors haven't been announced yet.

The new Nicollet Diner: The Twin Cities' only 24/7/365 diner will look much different after its move down the block. It's adding a cabaret, lounge and rooftop patio. Expected this spring.

Lutunji's Palate Bakery and Cafe: After years of selling peach cobbler and other sweets at local markets, Lutunji Abram is opening her first brick and mortar location in Elliot Park. Expected this April.

Butcher & The Boar: After closing in fall 2020, the downtown Minneapolis restaurant known for its beloved meat menu, bourbon and beer garden is reopening in North Loop. Expected this summer.

Guacaya Bistreaux: The North Loop restaurant and bar will bring Latin-Caribbean tapas with a New Orleans twist to the city — and the owners claim to have the largest (and only) patio on Washington Avenue. Expected "soon."