Where to dine out on New Year's Eve in the Twin Cities

Skipping the parties this year? Restaurants across the Twin Cities metro are hosting late-night dinners on New Year's Eve, with prix fixe menus or exclusive specials.

Act fast. Reservations are running low.

🎊 The plant-based: Hark! Cafe in Minneapolis.

$95 for five courses and a drink.

🎇 The local: Saint Dinette in St. Paul.

A la carte prices, $20 deposit per person required.

🍸 The (very) fancy: Travail in Robbinsdale.

$400 (!!!!) for "many" courses and unlimited drinks.

🍾 The trendy: Sooki & Mimi in south Minneapolis.

$150 for seven courses, $175 for that and a midnight champagne toast.

🍝 The classic: Mucci's Italian in St. Paul.