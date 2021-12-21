Where to dine out on New Year's Eve in the Twin Cities
Skipping the parties this year? Restaurants across the Twin Cities metro are hosting late-night dinners on New Year's Eve, with prix fixe menus or exclusive specials.
- Act fast. Reservations are running low.
🎊 The plant-based: Hark! Cafe in Minneapolis.
- $95 for five courses and a drink.
🎇 The local: Saint Dinette in St. Paul.
- A la carte prices, $20 deposit per person required.
🍸 The (very) fancy: Travail in Robbinsdale.
- $400 (!!!!) for "many" courses and unlimited drinks.
🍾 The trendy: Sooki & Mimi in south Minneapolis.
- $150 for seven courses, $175 for that and a midnight champagne toast.
🍝 The classic: Mucci's Italian in St. Paul.
- A la carte prices, $20 deposit per person required.
