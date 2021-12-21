1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Where to dine out on New Year's Eve in the Twin Cities

Audrey Kennedy
Skipping the parties this year? Restaurants across the Twin Cities metro are hosting late-night dinners on New Year's Eve, with prix fixe menus or exclusive specials.

  • Act fast. Reservations are running low.

🎊 The plant-based: Hark! Cafe in Minneapolis.

  • $95 for five courses and a drink.

🎇 The local: Saint Dinette in St. Paul.

  • A la carte prices, $20 deposit per person required.

🍸 The (very) fancy: Travail in Robbinsdale.

  • $400 (!!!!) for "many" courses and unlimited drinks.

🍾 The trendy: Sooki & Mimi in south Minneapolis.

  • $150 for seven courses, $175 for that and a midnight champagne toast.

🍝 The classic: Mucci's Italian in St. Paul.

  • A la carte prices, $20 deposit per person required.
