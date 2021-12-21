1 hour ago - Things to Do

Viking Lakes campus to host "Winter Skolstice" in early 2022

Nick Halter
The exterior of the Viking Lakes campus in Eagan on a snowy day.
Photo courtesy of MV Ventures

The Viking Lakes campus in Eagan will host a first-annual "Winter Skolstice" that starts Jan. 3 and runs for 60 days.

Why it matters: The Wilf family that's developing the campus along Interstate 494 has been working toward programming it 365 days a year.

  • Skolstice aims to get "people outdoors, specifically during COVID, in a safe manner," said Kyle Chank, Viking Lakes general manager.

Details: A free skating rink will open next to the new Omni hotel. The pond separating the Vikings practice facility and hotel will have four curling sheets and four hockey rinks.

  • USA Curling will provide free equipment and staff, but you need to register ahead of time.
  • A hockey league and tournaments will be organized by Prime Hockey.

For more: Check out the full lineup of events, which conclude Feb. 27.

