Viking Lakes campus to host "Winter Skolstice" in early 2022

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The Viking Lakes campus in Eagan will host a first-annual "Winter Skolstice" that starts Jan. 3 and runs for 60 days.

Why it matters: The Wilf family that's developing the campus along Interstate 494 has been working toward programming it 365 days a year.

Skolstice aims to get "people outdoors, specifically during COVID, in a safe manner," said Kyle Chank, Viking Lakes general manager.

Details: A free skating rink will open next to the new Omni hotel. The pond separating the Vikings practice facility and hotel will have four curling sheets and four hockey rinks.

USA Curling will provide free equipment and staff, but you need to register ahead of time.

A hockey league and tournaments will be organized by Prime Hockey.

For more: Check out the full lineup of events, which conclude Feb. 27.