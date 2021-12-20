Here's where you can ice skate at Twin Cities parks this winter

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Ice skating at city-run outdoor rinks will begin soon across the Twin Cities.

Driving the news: Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board staff will start watering city rink sites in evenings and mornings this week, in hopes of having the ice fully operational by January.

Where to skate: Minneapolis is planning on maintaining 47 rinks across 23 parks this winter. St. Paul will have more than a dozen rinks at eight sites.

Be helpful: If you show up and find snow on the ice, parks officials ask that you give them a hand by shoveling it off the rink and over the boards.

Track the status of rinks in Minneapolis and St. Paul.