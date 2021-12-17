Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Looking to get into the holiday spirit? A piping hot seasonal beverage should do the trick.

Here are three local options the Axios Twin Cities team tried and loved:

🥔 Sweet Potato Maple Bourbon Latte at Dogwood Coffee Roasters: Super rich — start by ordering a small — but so good.

Confession: Torey orders this at least once a week.

🌿 Mint Thyme Mocha at Bootstrap Coffee Roasters: The thyme taste is strong —the use of "herbaceous" in the description is spot on.

The minty "Festive Matcha" also looks intriguing.

🎄 The Gingerbread Man at Gray Fox Coffee: Sugar, spice and everything nice. We give this one top marks.