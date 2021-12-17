Three holiday-themed lattes to try in the Twin Cities
Looking to get into the holiday spirit? A piping hot seasonal beverage should do the trick.
- Here are three local options the Axios Twin Cities team tried and loved:
🥔 Sweet Potato Maple Bourbon Latte at Dogwood Coffee Roasters: Super rich — start by ordering a small — but so good.
- Confession: Torey orders this at least once a week.
🌿 Mint Thyme Mocha at Bootstrap Coffee Roasters: The thyme taste is strong —the use of "herbaceous" in the description is spot on.
- The minty "Festive Matcha" also looks intriguing.
🎄 The Gingerbread Man at Gray Fox Coffee: Sugar, spice and everything nice. We give this one top marks.
- Pro tip: The cafe's Uptown location, housed in the lobby of an apartment building, is an excellent and crowd-free place to work.
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.