WCCO Radio picks Vineeta Sawkar as morning host
After a seven-month search, WCCO Radio has selected former TV anchor Vineeta Sawkar to replace Dave Lee as its 6-9am host.
Bio, in brief: Sawkar was an anchor for 18 years at KSTP-TV before leaving in 2013.
- After a stint as a Star Tribune video reporter and editor, she's been working in public relations, most recently at the University of St. Thomas.
By the numbers: WCCO ranked as the 11th most listened to station in the Twin Cities with a 4.6 rating from Nielsen in November.
- Yes, but: The station had a strong September in which it posted a 5.2 rating, good for 7th in the market.
Between the lines: As Twin Cities Business reported, WCCO's financial success is not as closely tied to ratings as other stations. It's been an attractive brand for advertisers.
- To that end, Sawkar, a hockey mom who's developed strong business relationships and had a big following on TV, is a wise hire.
What to watch: Sawkar starts Jan. 3.
