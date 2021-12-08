WCCO Radio picks Vineeta Sawkar as morning host

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

After a seven-month search, WCCO Radio has selected former TV anchor Vineeta Sawkar to replace Dave Lee as its 6-9am host.

Bio, in brief: Sawkar was an anchor for 18 years at KSTP-TV before leaving in 2013.

After a stint as a Star Tribune video reporter and editor, she's been working in public relations, most recently at the University of St. Thomas.

By the numbers: WCCO ranked as the 11th most listened to station in the Twin Cities with a 4.6 rating from Nielsen in November.

Yes, but: The station had a strong September in which it posted a 5.2 rating, good for 7th in the market.

Between the lines: As Twin Cities Business reported, WCCO's financial success is not as closely tied to ratings as other stations. It's been an attractive brand for advertisers.

To that end, Sawkar, a hockey mom who's developed strong business relationships and had a big following on TV, is a wise hire.

What to watch: Sawkar starts Jan. 3.