Foo Fighters find a new venue for Minneapolis concert
Torey Van Oot
Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters sings into the mic on stage.
Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters are coming to Minneapolis. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Foo Fighters will play U.S. Bank Stadium in August, with proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test required for concertgoers.

Flashback: Last week, the band canceled plans to perform next year's rescheduled tour stop at the University of Minnesota's Huntington Bank Stadium, blaming the U's "refusal to agree to the band's COVID policies."

Of note: The concert is the first major event with a vaccine requirement scheduled for U.S. Bank Stadium, per the Star Tribune.

Details: Tickets for the Aug. 3, 2022 show go on sale Friday.

