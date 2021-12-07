Foo Fighters find a new venue for Minneapolis concert

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Foo Fighters will play U.S. Bank Stadium in August, with proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test required for concertgoers.

Flashback: Last week, the band canceled plans to perform next year's rescheduled tour stop at the University of Minnesota's Huntington Bank Stadium, blaming the U's "refusal to agree to the band's COVID policies."

Of note: The concert is the first major event with a vaccine requirement scheduled for U.S. Bank Stadium, per the Star Tribune.

Details: Tickets for the Aug. 3, 2022 show go on sale Friday.