Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Where to volunteer in the Twin Cities this holiday season

Looking for ways to give back this month?

πŸ‘©β€πŸ³ Cook, bake or deliver healthy meals to Twin Cities residents via Open Arms of Minnesota, a nonprofit serving people with life-threatening illnesses, their caregivers and dependents.

πŸ₯¦ Bag and distribute produce at Winter Fresh Produce Pickups through Neighborhood House, which offers services from food aid to educational programs in St. Paul and beyond.

πŸ–₯ Offer your professional services in marketing, strategic planning, data analysis and more pro bono at Twin Cities food bank Second Harvest Heartland.

πŸ“šDonate funds to the Hmong Cultural Center Museum and Library, a community outreach center and educational resource for anyone interested in learning about Hmong culture and history.

🧸 Drop off gently used toys for kids up to age 16 at The Toy Shelf in North St. Paul, which provides free toys year-round to families in need.

πŸ“¨ Become a "friendly visitor" via phone, email or hand-written letter through Longfellow/Seward Healthy Seniors, a nonprofit serving local seniors and elders in South Minneapolis.

Of note: Many people volunteer during the holidays, but help is needed all year-round. Check out these local organizations and other opportunities available throughout the year at Hands On Twin Cities.