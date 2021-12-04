Catch these free winter light shows in the Twin Cities
Put on your winter gear and grab your hot chocolate: In-person holiday light shows are back! Take a walk through your neighborhood or drive downtown to check out these free displays.
- This extensive map, compiled by local guide-maker Mike Marcotte, tracks a list of spectacular, under-the-radar houses adorned with holiday lights, within 50 miles of the Twin Cities (and beyond). Best viewed on desktop.
- St. Paul Cathedral projects its outdoor light show "The Beginning" onto its 150-foot-tall building to tell the biblical story of Christmas. Dec. 15-19.
- Watch the Union Depot tree lighting Dec. 4 in downtown St. Paul, then take a stroll to Rice Park for some extra holiday decor.
- The University of Minnesota's student-designed light show syncs 250,000 LED lights to a 20-minute mix of music made by fellow students. Dec. 9-11.
