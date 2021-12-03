Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: LeadMN/U.S. Census; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios

Pandemic-related barriers didn't keep Minnesota college students from voting in droves in 2020, a report released Thursday shows.

Driving the news: Voting was up across all types of Minnesota higher education institutions, including private universities and two-year colleges, according to a new State of Student Voting report from the student organization LeadMN.

The projected turnout rate of 70% beats the national average for college students and eligible voters in general, as the chart above shows.

Zoom out: It wasn't just college students casting ballots. Overall youth turnout here jumped 8 percentage points, to 57%, according to researchers at Tufts University's Center for Information & Research on Civic Learning and Engagement.

Only New Jersey, which mailed ballots to all voters in the presidential election, saw higher turnout among residents ages 18 to 29.

Between the lines: Many students voted early amid the pandemic, mirroring the trend seen in the general electorate.

More than half of college students cast their ballot before Election Day, up from 19% in 2016, data provided to Axios shows.

What they're saying: "The 2020 election busted the myth that students are apathetic about elections," Mike Dean, executive director of LeadMN, which represents two-year college students, said in a statement.

Yes, but: College and youth turnout still lagged Minnesota's overall state rate of nearly 80%. And while participation was also up among students from communities of color, a racial participation gap persists.

Just 54% of Asian and Black students cast a ballot, compared to 75% of their white peers.

