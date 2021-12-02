The pro wrestler behind growing Twin Cities food brand Fit Butters

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

By day, he's Ryan Bucki, the Twin Cities entrepreneur who owns a growing nut butter brand. By night, he's "The Iron Rebel" Renny D, a bulging professional wrestler who body slams his opponents.

Driving the news: Bucki's Fit Butters, made in Northeast Minneapolis, has gone national with distribution in 140 Hy-Vee stores and all 720 Vitamin Shoppes, among other retailers.

The company, which he and his wife Danielle started in their kitchen, is on track to do $1.1-$1.2 million in sales in its second full year, which ends March 31.

Meanwhile: Renny D got a big break last month when All Elite Wrestling — a rising competitor to WWE — called him up to wrestle in front of a packed Target Center last month.

He also continues to wrestle at local venues, including at First Avenue.

Context: Bucki, 34, previously worked as a brand manager for General Mills' Cascadian Farms and runs Fitness Informant, a digital content company focused on health and nutrition.

He and Danielle launched Fit Butters in the early weeks of the pandemic.

What they're saying: Bucki said Fit Butters has caught on quickly because he had already built a big following from Fitness Informant.

Plus: He and Danielle created Instagrammable packaging — and often photograph their products with dessert toppings — that gets lots of attention on social media.

How it works: Fit Butters, which go for $15 a jar, are marketed as a healthy replacement for sweets.

The nuts are dry roasted and not fried in any oil, and while the jars are topped with chocolate and candy, a serving only has between one and four grams of sugar.

The Buckis surveyed their customers two months ago.

"They turn to this product to taper their satisfactions, so they're not grabbing ice cream or Oreos from the cabinet. Instead they are grabbing a tablespoon or two of Fit Butters and a rice cake and their sweet tooth is taken care of," he said.

What's ahead: Fit Butters is close to securing a deal with the 1,200-store Publix chain, Bucki said.

And Renny D? He's headed to Orlando to do some tapings for All Elite and hopes to continue to earn spots on the wrestling promotion’s cards.

