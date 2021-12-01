Minneapolis Park Board considers giving commissioners pay raises

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The move, he said, is meant to keep pay in line with inflation and because a higher salary would attract more people to run for Park Board. Commissioners broached the idea in 2018, saying a hike would allow more low-income and diverse candidates to serve on the part-time board.The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board will vote Wednesday night on giving commissioners a pay raise.

What's happening: Chris Meyer, an outgoing commissioner, is proposing a new compensation of $20,000 annually, up from about $12,500 per year.

The move, he said, is meant to keep pay in line with inflation and because a higher salary would attract more people to run for Park Board.

Of note: Commissioners broached the idea in 2018, saying a hike would allow more low-income and diverse candidates to run on the part-time board.

State of play: Just two board members, incumbents Meg Forney and Steffanie Musich, would receive the pay increase.

The other seven members on the nine-member board are voting on a pay increase that they would not receive because it would go into effect after they leave the board.

Between the lines: Meyer is proposing that the board pay for about 40% of the increase by cutting its $30,000 annual contract with Tom Workman, a Republican lobbyist who represents the Park Board at the Legislature.

"If we're going to have that position, Tom Workman is an excellent person to fill it. But I don't believe in the value of the position," Meyer said.

What to watch: Some commissioners won't support the Workman cut. Forney said she supports a compensation increase, but expects Park Board staff to present alternative options for funding it.