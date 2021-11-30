Tattersall Distilling opens Wisconsin outpost in River Falls this week

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Minneapolis spirits company Tattersall Distilling is opening its new location just over Minnesota's eastern border Wednesday.

What's happening: Tattersall, which currently does business in 30 states, is expanding into a 75,000-square-foot facility in River Falls, Wisconsin.

Why it matters: The move lets Tattersall sidestep Minnesota production capacity limits, while establishing itself as a "destination" distillery in a small town less than 45 minutes from the Twin Cities.

Details: The distillery's new location will include a restaurant incorporating Tattersall products like whiskey glazes and orange crema butter sauces, in addition to multiple bars serving cocktails, beer and wine.

There's also an outdoor amphitheater that holds up to 1,200 people, a private barrel room and even a "lab" bar for hosting classes and collaborations with other industry professionals.

The intrigue: Tattersall became the first unionized craft distillery in the U.S. last year, and now some members are arguing on social media that the move would eliminate at least seven union jobs.

Co-founder Jon Kreidler refuted the allegations, telling Racket the company lost staff in Minneapolis due to labor shortages.

Of note: River Falls employees would need to organize their own vote to join the union.

Visit: 1777 Paulson Rd., River Falls, Wisconsin. Open Wednesday-Sunday. Dinner reservations available on Resy.

Check out more photos on our Instagram.