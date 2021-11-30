Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

LUSH Lounge and Theater to reopen in Minneapolis this December

LUSH Lounge and Theater, the Northeast Minneapolis club, bar and restaurant known for drag nights and brunches, will reopen next month under new ownership after abruptly closing during Pride weekend last year.

Driving the news: Fox 9 and myTalk 107.1 personality Jason Matheson joined drag performers and hospitality professionals Andrew Rausch and Jared Lawrence, and Betty and Earl's Jennifer Lueck, in buying the business and building for $2.6 million, LUSH announced Tuesday.

Why it matters: Prior to its closing in 2020, some residents had criticized LUSH for its former cisgender, white and male leadership.

Matheson, who identifies as LGBTQ, said he and his co-owners aim to "create a space that not only reflects our community but invites everyone to a space where all are welcome."

Details: LUSH will be getting a new menu, which will prominently feature Betty and Earl's biscuits. But there's no word yet on if the bottomless mimosa deal will return.

LUSH will be open Wednesday-Sunday in the same 11,000-square-foot building at 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

What's ahead: The co-owners haven't yet given a specific date for when LUSH will reopen in December.