43 mins ago - Food and Drink
We tried it: A-Side Public House in St. Paul
Nick Halter
A photo of the A-Side Burger with fries at A-Side Public House in St. Paul.
The A-Side Burger at A-Side Public House in St. Paul. Photo: Nick Halter/Axios

I tried A-Side Public House, a restaurant that opened in August inside St. Paul's oldest fire station, over the holiday weekend.

What to expect: A full bar, casual atmosphere and a small brewery on site.

  • Burgers are $13-$15 and entrees range from $15-$36.

Thought bubble: The renovation was perfectly done, the service was excellent, and the food ranged from satisfactory to great, depending on the dish.

  • The best reviews from my table included the short rib and vegetable pot pie.

Where: 754 Randolph Ave., St. Paul.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more