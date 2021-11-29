Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

We tried it: A-Side Public House in St. Paul

I tried A-Side Public House, a restaurant that opened in August inside St. Paul's oldest fire station, over the holiday weekend.

What to expect: A full bar, casual atmosphere and a small brewery on site.

Burgers are $13-$15 and entrees range from $15-$36.

Thought bubble: The renovation was perfectly done, the service was excellent, and the food ranged from satisfactory to great, depending on the dish.

The best reviews from my table included the short rib and vegetable pot pie.

Where: 754 Randolph Ave., St. Paul.