We tried it: A-Side Public House in St. Paul
I tried A-Side Public House, a restaurant that opened in August inside St. Paul's oldest fire station, over the holiday weekend.
What to expect: A full bar, casual atmosphere and a small brewery on site.
- Burgers are $13-$15 and entrees range from $15-$36.
Thought bubble: The renovation was perfectly done, the service was excellent, and the food ranged from satisfactory to great, depending on the dish.
- The best reviews from my table included the short rib and vegetable pot pie.
Where: 754 Randolph Ave., St. Paul.
