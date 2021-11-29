Fall is trending warmer in Minneapolis

This year's warm fall was not just a one-off. Autumn in Minnesota is getting warmer.
The details: The number of days with above-average temperatures in fall has been creeping up for the past 50 years in Minneapolis, according to NOAA data analyzed by climate science research group Climate Central.
Between the lines: The data confirms what local meteorologists discovered earlier this year when new 30-year climate normals were released: The Twin Cities region is getting warmer, especially in the fall.
- Although, late winter/early spring has been trending cooler.
Of note: This chart doesn't include the meteorological fall of 2021, which ends Wednesday.
- But through mid-October, this fall was on pace to be the warmest on record, according to MPR News.
Zoom out: As is the case with average temperatures worldwide, each season in the U.S. is getting warmer. However, in keeping with climate projections, the colder seasons are warming fastest, writes Axios' Andrew Freedman.
- At the same time, the frequency and intensity of unusually mild days are also increasing during the the cold seasons across much of the continental U.S., according to NOAA data analyzed by Climate Central.
