Fall is trending warmer in Minneapolis

Data: Climate Central; Chart: Axios Visuals

This year's warm fall was not just a one-off. Autumn in Minnesota is getting warmer.

The details: The number of days with above-average temperatures in fall has been creeping up for the past 50 years in Minneapolis, according to NOAA data analyzed by climate science research group Climate Central.

Between the lines: The data confirms what local meteorologists discovered earlier this year when new 30-year climate normals were released: The Twin Cities region is getting warmer, especially in the fall.

Although, late winter/early spring has been trending cooler.

Of note: This chart doesn't include the meteorological fall of 2021, which ends Wednesday.

But through mid-October, this fall was on pace to be the warmest on record, according to MPR News.

Zoom out: As is the case with average temperatures worldwide, each season in the U.S. is getting warmer. However, in keeping with climate projections, the colder seasons are warming fastest, writes Axios' Andrew Freedman.