Video captures Minneapolis' people and places in 2 minutes

Three Midwest filmmakers' passion project about Minneapolis is racking up views on social media.

State of play: Sam Li, Ian Tunney and Nations Stephenson recently shared a two-minute video showcasing Minneapolis businesses, parks, landmarks and people.

It's even got dramatic drone shots, like a sudden drop from Foshay Tower. Warning: Not for those who get motion sickness.

Behind the scenes: Li told Axios he was inspired to create the video after the success of a similar project he did for Madison, Wisconsin, where he lives. He then reached out to Stephenson, who's originally from Minneapolis, to work on it together.