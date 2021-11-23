Video captures Minneapolis' people and places in 2 minutes
Three Midwest filmmakers' passion project about Minneapolis is racking up views on social media.
State of play: Sam Li, Ian Tunney and Nations Stephenson recently shared a two-minute video showcasing Minneapolis businesses, parks, landmarks and people.
- It's even got dramatic drone shots, like a sudden drop from Foshay Tower. Warning: Not for those who get motion sickness.
Behind the scenes: Li told Axios he was inspired to create the video after the success of a similar project he did for Madison, Wisconsin, where he lives. He then reached out to Stephenson, who's originally from Minneapolis, to work on it together.
- "We wanted this video to look like a collective story of the people who live there, not just an outsider's perspective of the city," Li said.
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.