7 hours ago - Business
Roughly 40% of Minneapolis downtown workers return to the office
Nick Halter
A photo of downtown Minneapolis' skyline.
Photo: Karen Bleier via Getty Images

Companies are starting to bring office workers back, even as the bulk of firms wait at least until after the new year.

By the numbers: The Minneapolis Downtown Council tracks how many workers are back in office buildings.

  • 16% were back in the office in January.
  • 36% were back in September.
  • 40% are back in November.

Of note: In downtown St. Paul, 35% of workers have returned to their offices, according to the St. Paul Downtown Alliance.

Zoom in: Among those who have called workers back — at least partially — are Sleep Number and CenterPoint Energy, per the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal.

  • The Star Tribune reports that Graco, Ameriprise and Abbott Laboratories have as well.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more