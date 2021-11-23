Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Roughly 40% of Minneapolis downtown workers return to the office

Companies are starting to bring office workers back, even as the bulk of firms wait at least until after the new year.

By the numbers: The Minneapolis Downtown Council tracks how many workers are back in office buildings.

16% were back in the office in January.

36% were back in September.

40% are back in November.

Of note: In downtown St. Paul, 35% of workers have returned to their offices, according to the St. Paul Downtown Alliance.

Zoom in: Among those who have called workers back — at least partially — are Sleep Number and CenterPoint Energy, per the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal.